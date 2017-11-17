Law firm with offices in Bury and Thetford win award for digital strategy

A law firm which has offices based in Bury St Edmunds and Thetford has been awarded for their innovative approach to digital marketing by a national organisation.

Ashtons Legal, which is located on Guildhall Street in Bury and Bury Road in Thetford, were presented with the Best Digital Presence Award at the annual LawNet conference on November 10 at Heythrop Park in Oxfordshire.

This recognised the firm’s strategy which is to maintain a wide-reaching digital presence across multiple platforms which builds awareness and trust in the firm’s brand and services.

The judges, who were not lawyers but relevant external specialists, noted the firm’s digital crisis management strategy which was implemented this year when the firm’s website was cloned by some individuals in Russia at the end of June 2017.

As a result, Ashtons prevented at least three people from being scammed in the USA and have since advised two other UK law firms who have been victims of similar cyber crimes.

The firm’s response to the problem and immediate actions taken were praised by a cyber security expert in the Law Society Gazette.

Ed O’Rourke, Ashtons chief executive, said: “I am hugely proud of this win and of all who contributed to it. It is the fifth time we have won an award for our digital marketing and each time we have been able to demonstrate further developments we are making in the fast moving digital world.”