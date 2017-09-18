Law firm strengthens team with two new additions

Ashtons Legal have become the first East Anglian based law firm to employ both a medically trained former Case Manager and a former Police Family Liaison Officer to support the work done by their catastrophic personal and medical injury teams across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Caroline Trinder is a registered nurse and has worked as a rehabilitation Case and Client Liaison Manager and Emma-Jane (EJ) Smith was a Special Constable and then a Police Constable with Suffolk Constabulary, both work from the Thetford office.

Richard Foyster, head of the Personal Injury team at Ashtons, said: “Adding Caroline and EJ to our team has increased the levels of proactive support that we are able to give.”