Law firm strengthens team with two new additions

Ashtons Legal have become the first East Anglian based law firm to employ both a medically trained former Case Manager and a former Police Family Liaison Officer to support the work done by their catastrophic personal and medical injury teams across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.
Caroline Trinder is a registered nurse and has worked as a rehabilitation Case and Client Liaison Manager and Emma-Jane (EJ) Smith was a Special Constable and then a Police Constable with Suffolk Constabulary, both work from the Thetford office.
Richard Foyster, head of the Personal Injury team at Ashtons, said: “Adding Caroline and EJ to our team has increased the levels of proactive support that we are able to give.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Bury Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.