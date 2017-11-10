Law firm Burnett Barker in Bury St Edmunds comes up with a snappy solution to moving day blues for doggy pets

Law firm Burnett Barker has teamed up with award winning canine business Bury St Edmunds Canine Creche to help make moving house a simpler experience for clients.

The Bury St Edmunds legal firm is offering a 20 per cent discount on day care for its conveyancing customers’ dogs on moving day.

Daryl Griffiths of Burnett Barker said: “This is the perfect solution for local dog owners.”

Mr Griffiths added: “We know how stressful moving house can be so try to do everything in our power to ensure that our client’s move goes smoothly.”

Jon Kay, owner of Bury St Edmunds Canine Creche said: “We will ensure that dogs have the time of their life playing with their new found friends, and be sufficiently pooped at the end of the day to enable their owners to enjoy a peaceful first night in their new home.”

If you would like to take advantage of the offer contact Burnett Barker on 01284 701131. Once you have instructed them to act for you on your house purchase or sale you will be eligible to receive your 20 per cent discount subject to your dog passing the free creche assessment.