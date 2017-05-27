Lavenham set for orienteering day

The Lavenham Woodland Project hopes to embed Dyehousefield Wood as part of the local community with the launch of a new orienteering course next month.

Taking place on June 18, the day is aimed at introducing people of all ages to the woodland by giving them a map to navigate between 20 individual stations, which were installed over the winter.

Following this initiation event, orienteering maps will be made permanently available, so that visitors may freely explore the area at any time they wish.

John Knight, trustee of the Lavenham Woodland Project, said the idea for the course was inspired by a trip to New Zealand.

“When we were, we saw a children’s orienteering course in a park in Christchurch. Our grandchildren were most taken by it,” he said.

“We thought it would be a good idea for families in Lavenham. The Woodland Project already has links with the primary school, but we want the woodland to be much more embedded in the local community.

“It’s there for everybody, whether they are a visitor, or a resident of Lavenham.”

The orienteering course launch will set off from the meeting point at the railway bridge gate, which serves as the entrance to Dyehousefield Wood, at 2pm.

There will be various tasks to complete at each of the 20 stations throughout the woodland, such as identifying the species of certain trees and plants nearby.

Mr Knight said the trustees wanted to see more people become involved in the woodland project, a non-profit organisation formed 15 years ago, and even join up with local orienteering clubs.

“We hope to see lots of people there. It’s a community woodland for everybody to enjoy,” he said.

“We hope that, as a result of the day, people will start to feel a degree of ownership [of the woodland] and feel they want to be a part of it.”

To find out more, go to www.lavenhamwoodland project.co.uk.