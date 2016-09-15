Lavenham medieval silver finds declared treasure

Two silver medieval items unearthed on different occasions by the same man with a metal detector at Lavenham have been officially declared to be treasure. An inquest on Monday at Bury St Edmunds heard how Brian Byford, who was searching with the permission of the landowner, had found the two artefacts during the last two years.

The first was a gilt silver buckle loop which was examined by experts at the British Museum who said they would be interested in acquiring it for their collections. Assistant Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley said the second item, a silver gilt strap fitting, also met the criteria for being declared as treasure.

The inquest heard that Bury St Edmunds museum wanted to acquire the second find.

Mr Parsley declared both items as treasure trove.