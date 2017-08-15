LATEST: Work starts on replacing rails at site of derailment that stopped Bury trains

Network Rail says work has started on replacing damaged track where a goods train derailed stopping services between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough since Monday.

A rail crane was brought in overnight on Tuesday to the site at Manea, near Ely, so work could begin to lift the 11 derailed wagons from the tracks. Each empty wagon weighs 11 tonnes, with the heaviest container including its contents weighing 106 tonnes.

Damaged rails at the site of Monday's derailment which stopped trains between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough.

Network Rail said today (Friday) that work has started to remove the broken rails ready for replacement tracks to be installed over a quarter mile stretch.

The work is scheduled to complete over the weekend and the line is due to open again on Monday. In the meantime, the line will remain closed and passengers are urged to check before they travel.

Simon Ancona, Network Rail’s chief operating officer for Anglia, said: “We’ve made excellent progress and have moved all the wagons from the track.

“We’re now starting extensive repair work to replace the damaged track over a quarter of a mile stretch. Our engineers are working tirelessly to complete this so we can reopen the line on Monday as planned so passengers will be on the move once again.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience.”

The incident affects CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and Greater Anglia passengers. Passengers are advised to check how their journey may be affected with their train operator,

A limited rail replacement bus service is running between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, to call at Ely, March, Whittlesea and Peterborough, which is being operated by Panther, Young’s and Discovery.

Services between Ipswich and Peterborough are only going as far as Bury before switching to buses.

Greater Anglia advised: “Customers wishing to travel to Ely can use Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Cambridge, and Norwich and Cambridge.

“Customers at Manea are advised to use the Help Point to arrange onward transport, due to road access issues.”

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Cambridge, and Ipswich and Cambridge are mostly unaffected, however some services may Specific train service alterations are available at: www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

Greater Anglia says advance purchase ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.