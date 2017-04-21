Last day to take part in Bury town centre masterplan consultation

You have until midnight tonight (Friday) to have your say in shaping the future of Bury St Edmunds’ town centre.

Today is the last day of the eight-week town centre masterplan consultation which has seen all kinds of events to encourage people to take part, from council market stalls to public meetings organised by community groups.

A report drawn up by a working group of councillors and town organisations’ representatives, looks at the challenges facing the town centre over the next decade and beyond. They include how the town centre can accommodate future growth in retail, residential, business and leisure activities, find sites for potential redevelopment, make the most of the café and restaurant culture and encourage visitors to stay longer.

Richard Summers from the Bury Society said: “Don’t miss this opportunity to have your say. We all see the town centre through our own individual personal experiences and so everyone has a unique and important viewpoint. Everyone’s views will be considered for the next stage of this project when the Draft Town Centre Masterplan will be prepared.”

Copies of the questionnaires are available at The Apex, library, Leisure Centre, West Suffolk College and West Suffolk House. You can also take part online at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/bsemasterplan

The draft masterplan your view will shape will also be subject to consultation.