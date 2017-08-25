Last chance to enter Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017

You have only six days left to make your nominations for the Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017
Whether you think your own company deserves recognition or want to nominate a client, colleague or supplier, you have until August 31.
One of the most prestigious awards is Business Leader of the Year, sponsored by document management service providers Box-It East, whose managing director Claire Brown is looking forwards to meeting nominees.
She said: “I love my job running Box-it East, I can’t wait to see how other business owners and managers run theirs.
“I am looking for a business leader who is not only successful but is also trying different ideas – ideas that buck the norm. This award is the opportunity for a business leader to get well earned recognition. A candidate from any business can enter: small, medium or large. ”
But the awards are not just for bosses . Staff can be nominated for Employee or Trainee/Apprentice of the Year.
Perhaps you think your company, or one you know, stands out enough to be Business of the Year or deserves recognition for innovation?
The Customer Service , Contribution to the Community and Green/Environment Awards are open to individuals and companies.
The judges must make their decisions in time for the awards evening which closes the 10-day West Suffolk Business Festival on October 13.
So for a full list of all the categories visit http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk
