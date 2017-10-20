Landfill search for missing Corrie McKeague to resume next week

The search for missing airman Corrie McKeague at the Milton landfill site will resume on Monday.

The extended search, which is expected to take about four to six weeks, will concentrate on an area of Cell 22 next to the site of the initial 20-week search.

Milton landfill - Corrie McKeague search

A police spokesman said: “The indications are this is the next most likely area where Corrie could be.

“Careful re-checking of the data available to the Major Investigation Team has concluded the area of the original 20-week search is still the location where there was the highest likelihood of finding Corrie.

“However, the nature of waste disposal and its movement is not a precise science, hence the requirement to extend the search.”

The initial search was between March and July.

Corrie was last seen in an area of Bury St Edmunds known as the ‘horseshoe’, where there was a bin lorry collection at about 4.15am to 4.20am on September 24, 2016.