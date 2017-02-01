Land Rover stolen from Little Cornard home

Police are appealing for information after a Land Rover was stolen from a home in Little Cornard overnight Sunday, January 29 – Monday, January 30.

The green Land Rover Defender 90 has a white roof, with the registration A15 MUC. It was stolen from the driveway of a home in Wyatts Lane sometime between 5.50pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.

If you saw the vehicle being taken, driven in the area or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/14873/17.