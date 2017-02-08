Lakenheath turns out for special plan meeting

More than 110 people attended a special meeting on the impact of Forest Heath’s proposed District Plan on Lakenheath village.

Last night’s meeting was organised by Lakenheath Parish Council because it was concerned not enough people had been aware of a meeting Forest Heath arranged in the village last month.

The parish council’s planning chairwoman Hermione Brown said after the meeting: “In my view a superb turnout in the main supporting the Parish in their resolve to have the proposed plans development sites changed to something more appropriate.

“Parish are not against development but it should be appropriate and properly planned with correct infrastructure.”

She said visitors’ main concerns were increasing activity at RAF Lakenheath, realisation on the number of cars, lack of public transport, doctors’ facilities, lack of shops, ‘inappropriate site’ for the second school to serve the village under the airfield approach path, and a lack of road improvements.