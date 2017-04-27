Lakenheath shoppers raise thousands for charities

Shoppers in Lakenheath have helped to raise thousands of pounds for three local charities.

From September to March every time members shopped at the Co-op, one per cent of what they spent on the company’s own brand products went into a fund for local causes.

At Co-op Food, in High Street, Lakenheath, a total of £4,100 was raised for the Lakenheath Peace Memorial Hall, Friends of Lakenheath Primary School and Thetford University of the Third Age (U3A).

Shop manager David Shaw said the amount raised exceeded expectations and the charities were ‘over the moon’ to receive it last week.