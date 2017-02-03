Lakenheath holds its own meeting on District Plan

A parish council has taken the unusual step of organising its own District Plan meeting because it wants to make sure villagers understand its impact.

Lakenheath Parish Council’s planning chairwoman Hermione Brown said: “We need to make sure the village is informed. We’re not going to tell them what to write, just make sure they know what’s going to happen.

“They’re saying we’re capable of taking 828 houses and we still have all the applications that are under dispute.”

The parish council has had a long-running campaign about the impact of seven proposed developments for more than 2,200 homes awaiting planning approval because of potential impact on traffic, health facilities and schools, plus how aircraft noise may affect the new residents.

Mrs Brown said the council felt Forest Heath’s planners were not taking into consideration increased activity at RAF Lakenheath where two squadrons of F-35s will join existing F-15s.

One of the district plan’s proposed housing areas is only 1km from the end of the runway.

Forest Heath held a meeting on the plan at Lakenheath on January 26 but the parish council says it was not told in time to get it in its December monthly newsletter.

Its own meeting will be at the Brendan Fulham Centre from 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday February 7. Information about the whole plan will be there so people from other areas are invited to view it.

Forest Heath District Council has extended the consultation period on the plan from February 21 to March 13. You can view and comment at http://westsuffolk.jdi-consult.net/localplan