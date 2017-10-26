Lacy Scott & Knight, Bury St Edmunds auction house, links with Chinese bidding platform ePaiLive.com

Auctioneers Lacy Scott & Knight have announced a new partnership with Chinese bidding platform ePaiLive.com

The Chinese market for art and antiques has been growing rapidly in recent years with Asia now accounting for around 40 per cent of the global auction market.

Lacy Scott & Knight in Bury St Edmunds introduced live bidding for their sales more than 10 years ago and has seen an increase in Chinese online bidding at its sales.

This is not just for Asian art but also Western silver and jewellery.

ePaiLive.com is Asia’s leading fine art, antique and collectables online platform and will enable the Bury auction house to connect to more than 300,000 antique and art collectors in Asia without any language barriers,

The announcement comes as Lacy Scott & Knight announces its specialist art sales for 2018.

These will include the introduction of seven more auctions including three specialist affordable jewellery sales.

Fine art department manager, Ed Crichton, said: “Due to the increasing availability of jewellery on the market alongside strong demand from buyers both in the UK and overseas, we have decided to introduce these sales to cater for both vendors and buyers.”

Next year will also see the introduction of music and film memorabilia sales which will include classic and modern film and concert posters, rare and collectable vinyl, autographs, film and stage props, musical instruments, signed items, film scripts, concert tickets and other ephemera. These will run in March and September.

The first Country Pursuits auction will be held in December for all items related to hunting, shooting and fishing,

The auctioneers have has a successful 2017 which saw a £350,00 investment in the saleroom at Bury St Edmunds.