Knitting poppies for Remembrance Day

A group of avid knitters and crocheters from Bury St Edmunds have made a selection of knitted poppies in aid of the Royal British Legion and Remembrance Day.

The group met at Oakes Barn in the town, where they hold workshops throughout the year. The poppies are on sale now from the bar at Oakes Barn.

Susan Wilde, co-owner of the pub, said: “The group made the poppies last year and it was a huge success and raised a lot of money. They’re on sale now and yet again they’re very popular. They’re going like hot cakes, to be honest.”