King’s Lynn hospital names new chief executive

A new chief executive has been appointed at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the trust has announced this afternoon.

Jon Green, who is currently executive chief operating officer for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, will take up his new post at the Gayton Road site in May.

He said: “I am excited by the opportunity to help QEH at such an important stage in its recovery and to lead the organisation as it strives to deliver high quality healthcare.

“I am really looking forward to bringing some of my experiences from elsewhere and working with all staff to develop an organisation that we and our community can rightly be proud of.”

Trust chairman Edward Libbey said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Jon to our hospital.

“He was a standout candidate and brings with him an exceptional acute operational background having managed services at acute sites in London, the East Midlands and West Suffolk.”

Mr Libbey also paid tribute to outgoing chief executive Dorothy Hosein, who will step down at the end of the current financial year.

He said: “Dorothy has given a great deal to this organisation over the past few years and everyone at QEH thanks her for her dedication.

“It is thanks to Dorothy’s leadership that Jon is joining a dynamic organisation which, though not without its problems, has been recognised at a regional, national and parliamentary level as having achieved so much in such a short period of time.”