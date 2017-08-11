King Edmund moves into Bury’s King’s Road

Bury St Edmunds’ King’s Road finally boasts a king of its own thanks to a newly completed artwork in the window of Denny Brothers’ stationers and arts supplies shop.

Freelance illustrator’s work on the St Edmunds legend in the shop window was held up by Wednesday’s rain causing condensation on the glass, but quickly took shape yesterday.

Joy Denny, the shop’s managing director, pictured right with Keith and her art department’s Niesha Arnold, said they want to keep the picture for as long as possible.

She explained: “We’ve started selling the Posca brand paint pens and they sent Keith as a product launch. I gave him the brief that fits in with us and the town and he did this.”

Keith said he had to tone down St Edmund’s gory demise for the window.

“It’s a terrifying story,” he said. “It gives Game of Thrones a run for it’s money so I had to make it a bit more PG.”

But looking at the wolf guarding the saint’s head, he added: “We had to keep the head,though.”