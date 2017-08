Have your say

An afternoon of activities at Kentford Fete will help to raise funds for East Anglian Air Ambulance tomorrow.

Kentford Pub, in Bury Road, is hosting the fete from 1-5pm, with bouncy castle, face painting, games, stalls, tombola, coconut shy, bric-a-brac, mini car show, raffle and music from singer/songwriter Jancis Harvey.