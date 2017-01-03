Katie welcomes her ‘forever flock’

Katie Mitcham-Henry’s ‘forever flock’ is starting to take shape with the lambing of her Dorset ewes.

The 39-year-old, who will turn 40 on Friday, began growing ‘fields of hope’ last year – covering the haylage she produces for her ewes at Heath Farm Suffolk, Hessett, in pink wrap – to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Katie Mitchum-Henry has been growing fields of hope ANL-170301-084038009

Members of the public were then invited to donate £10 in exchange for naming her new pink crop after a loved one who had battled cancer, transforming it into a celebration of their life.

Those names are now being given to Katie’s ewe lambs who will form part of her ‘forever flock’, staying with her as breeding stock.

Katie, who has lost both her mother and aunt to breast cancer, will also be inviting everyone who has donated to meet their named lamb.

“It’s very special, and quite emotional as well,” she said.

