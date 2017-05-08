Kangaroo Kid’s record breaking quads stolen in Stanton raid

When thieves broke into containers to steal Matt Coulter’s quad bikes they probably did not realise they were taking unique and record-breaking machines.

Matt, 48, better known as stunt entertainer Kangaroo Kid, says almost everything the thieves stolen from containers at Shepherd’s Grove Industrial Park is purpose built. Even the Ifor Williams flatbed trailer they took has been adapted for his use.

Matt Coulter's custom-built quad that was in the Guinness Book of Records as the world's fastest quad bike

Matt, who used to live six months of the year in Australia, was planning to base himself permanently in the Bury St edmunds area because he has family here, but is now having second thoughts after so many items of sentimental value were stolen.

He also drives camera quads and electric buggies for film work and said: “I was in Paris working on Mission Impossible Six when I took the call that they had been stolen.

“I got robbed last year but this time they’ve destroyed me. I’ve raised money for kids, got a charity the Kangaroo Kid Foundation, and done so much for people and I just get ripped off.”

Matt, who is currently on his way to Belfast in his motorhome to perform at a show, is particularly upset that one of the quad bikes, a custom-built yellow and red machine, was once in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s fastest quad bike.

Matt Coulter's Banshee racing quad was also stolen

He also won the British Championship on it in 1989 and the Italian Championship in 1990.

“I helped a blind and deaf man get a world record on it,” he added.

Another quad that was stolen, along with other equipment and tyres, is his racing Banshee and the thieves also took a fully restored 1977 classic Chopper bicycle with a chromed frame. Matt has been a stunt rider since he was 18, appearing in shows and racing quad bikes all over the world. His camera bike work has included the Bond film Die Another Day and Coronation Street. Suffolk Police said thieves forced their way into the shipping containers overnight on May1/2. Anyone offered such an item for sale or with information about the burglary should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 32832/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.