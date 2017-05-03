Jury retires to consider verdicts in Mildenhall assault trial

A jury has today retired to consider verdicts in the trial of a man accused of subjecting his girlfriend to a ‘persistent’ attack at her Mildenhall home.

Ricky Green, 30, is said to have assaulted Lisa Coles last October and on three other occasions, a jury at Ipswich Crown Court has heard.

Green, of North Street, Burwell, has pleaded not guilty to three offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and one of assault by beating between September and November last year.

During the trial, the jury was told Miss Coles, 46, was so badly bruised by the assaults she was unable to leave her home in Mildenhall for several days.

Prosecuting, John Farmer alleged Miss Coles was struck on the head by a bottle and had the cap from the bottle pressed into her nose, resulting in extensive bruising. Green also spat at her, it was alleged.

Giving evidence, Miss Coles said she did not report the assaults immediately but had taken a number of photos using her mobile phone which illustrated the extent of her injuries.

The driving force behind the assaults was jealousy, the court heard.

Green and Miss Coles were friends initially but that friendship later became a sexual relationship.

The first alleged assault occurred on September 1 when Miss Coles arrived home after an evening out with a friend. Miss Coles said Green was in a bad mood and punched her in the face.

The attack was ‘persistent’, said Mr Farmer.

Another assault happened on November 4 when Miss Coles sustained a cut to her head from an object Green allegedly threw at her, said Mr Farmer. Miss Coles received hospital treatment but did not reveal the source of the injury.

Green again punched Miss Coles on November 8 and threatened that a friend of his would ‘get onto’ her, it was claimed.

The November assault led to Miss Coles going to the police and resulted in Green’s arrest, said Mr Farmer.

Giving evidence, Green told the jury he had never assaulted Miss Coles and was not responsible for any of her injuries.

He claimed the injuries she suffered had been caused either by a drug dealer or while she was at work.

The trial continues.