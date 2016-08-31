Julie scoops £3,500 to spend in Glasswells

Two Glasswells customers have each won £3,500 to spend in the family home furnishings stores in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich.

They entered a contest as part of the company’s 70th anniversary celebrations by answering the question - ‘which celebrity was born in 1946: Shirley Bassey, Stephen Fry or Joanna Lumley?’. The answer was Joanna Lumley and all correct entries were put into a draw with 260 finalists chosen at random and invited to a grand final on Saturday.

The grand final question asked ‘which year did Glasswells open its first shop -1926, 1936 or 1946?’. Winners and runners-up were chosen from the entries who answered 1946.

The first place winners were Paul Reading in Ipswich and Julie Sharp in Bury. Second place prizes of £150 went to Andrew Sharp, of Needham Market, and Michelle Holden, of Stowmarket, and the £70 third-place prize went to Mrs Stannard, of Saffron Walden, and John Scarfe, Felixstowe.