Judge gives Haverhill man ‘one last chance’ to avoid jail

A Haverhill man who breached a court order just one day after being handed a suspended prison sentence has been given ‘one last chance’ by a judge.

Martin Golding, 51, of Ashlea Road, was warned by Mr Recorder Gerard Pounder that any further infringements of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his wife would result in an immediate jail term.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday (December 21) how, in October, Golding was sentenced to four months custody suspended for a year and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid community work.

He had pleaded guilty to theft of a knife from a shop, possession of an offensive weapon and sending an offensive communication.

The following day Golding telephoned his wife in breach of a restraining order made in June, said Gabrielle Heaney, prosecuting.

In November, Golding went to his wife’s home several times in one day, the court heard.

Golding pleaded guilty to harassment, breaching a restraining order and committing offences during the term of a suspended prison sentence.

In mitigation, Laura Kenyon said Golding had led a blameless life until the age of 47 but then committed offences following the breakdown of his marriage.

She said Golding was now receiving treatment for depression and anxiety to which he was responding well.

Sentencing Golding to five months imprisonment suspended for a year and extending his restraining order for 12 months, Mr Recorder Pounder warned Golding that if he failed to take advantage of the ‘one last chance’ he was being offered, he would end up in custody.

He ordered Golding to complete a further 40 hours of community work and extended the suspension of his original sentence by three months.