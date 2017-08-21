Joy as Suffolk students beat their national counterparts on A-level results day

Suffolk pupils outperformed their national counterparts after provisional A-level figures were above the UK average.

The nervous wait for students came to an end last Thursday as teenagers across the Diss Express area collected their results.

Of almost 3,000 pupils entered for A-levels in Suffolk, 98.2 per cent were awarded an A* to E grade, although these figures are not yet verified, compared to the national figure of 97.9 per cent. The rate of those picking up grades within the A* to C bracket was 77 per cent, in line with the national figure and a one per cent increase on last year’s results.

Suffolk County Councillor Gordon Jones, cabinet member for Children’s Services, Education and Skills said: “I’m delighted to see these excellent results for our students. This success is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of pupils, parents, teachers and governors.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Suffolk’s young people and wish them every success as they move on to new challenges.”

In Norfolk, the number of students achieving A* to C grades was 77 per cent – also a provisional figure.

Stuart Dark, vice-chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Children’s Services Committee said: “Today is a fantastic day to celebrate the hard work of students, staff and families across Norfolk.

“To students, remember that today offers every one of you a fresh start – whether you achieved better than you expected or not quite as well as you’d hoped.”