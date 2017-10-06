Join alliance to help make Bury a ‘dementia friendly community’

Businesses and organisations are being encouraged to join an alliance which aims to make Bury St Edmunds a ‘dementia-friendly community’.

The Bury St Edmunds Dementia Action Alliance held its official launch last week and already has about 20 members who want to help people with the condition.

Amanda Bloomfield, chair of the alliance, said: “Becoming part of the alliance helps businesses provide good customer service to those with dementia.”

The alliance can offer ‘dementia friends’ awareness sessions for customer facing staff and advice on how members can make adjustments to their buildings.

Businesses who sign up to the alliance will be listed on its website joining organisations such as The Old Cannon Brewery, White Stuff and Waitrose.

It will help towards the group’s bid to have Bury recognised as a ‘dementia-friendly community’ by the Alzheimer’s Society.

More than 225 communities across the country have taken part in the programme since it launched in September 2013.

Mrs Bloomfield is the chief executive of charity Gatehouse, in Dettingen Way, Bury, which runs a dementia hub with a variety of services to support those affected by the condition.

According to the alliance, more than 940 people in Bury were estimated to have dementia in 2016. This is expected to rise by 41 per cent to more than 1,330 in 2025.

To join, visit www.dementiaaction.org.uk.