Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen in a burglary in Thetford.

The burglars struck in Kingfisher Way between 3.15pm and 7.05pm on Thursday October 19, Norfolk Police said today.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between the times stated should call DC Claire Lordan at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.