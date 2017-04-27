Jewellery stolen in Thetford burglary

Jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Thetford yesterday.

A pair of solid gold earrings, Hugo Boss gents watch, pearl bracelet and pair of gold hoop earrings were taken from an address in The Covert between 5pm and 10pm.

The burglars forced access to the property and carried out an untidy search before taking the goods.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or who has been offered any of the items for sale.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Constable James Morgan at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.