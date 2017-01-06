Jewellery stolen from three West Suffolk villages

Police are appealing for witnesses after three burglaries in West Suffolk villages on Wednesday (January 4).

Jewellery and an iPad were stolen from a property in Rushbrooke after a window was forced open to gain entry between 8.45am and 11.30am

The second break-in took place between 9.30am and 6pm at a property in Felsham Road, Bradfield St George. A rear window was forced open to gain entry and, again, items of jewellery and an iPad were stolen.

Jewellery was also taken during the final burglary which occurred between 12.30pm and 10.15pm at a property in Mill Road, Buxhall. An attempt was made to force open the front door, before entry was gained via a back door.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in any of these locations on Wednesday to contact Bury CID on 101 quoting references 10588/17 for Rushbrooke, 10638/17 for Bradfield St George, or 10653/17 for Buxhall.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.