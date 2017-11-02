Jewellery and cash taken in Thetford burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Thetford.
Jewellery and cash were stolen during the break-in between 11.15pm on October 31 and 7.30am on November 1 in Brandon Road. Contact Det con James Morgan on 101.
