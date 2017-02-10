Jardine Group buys Bury St Edmunds dealership

Jardine Motors Group has increased its BMW and Mini footprint with the purchase of Carrs BMW dealership in Bury St Edmunds.

The acquisition sees Jardine add a successful family-run business to its existing BMW location at Milton Keynes and underpins its aim to expand the number of BMW locations within the group’s offering.

Chief executive Neil Williamson said: “The Carrs business is a prime example of a hugely successful family-run operation and we are delighted to be adding it to the Jardine Group.

“We expect 2017 to be an exciting year for our business and we believe the partnership with our growing number of BMW brands will support our overall business success as we go forward.

“This strategic acquisition is another clear sign of our on-going commitment to invest across the group and deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

Divisional director Mark Scramell added: “Acquiring the Carrs business is a great addition to the group and we look forward to working alongside the team in Bury to further strengthen their offer.

“As a business we are keen to invest in the BMW brand and its associated values of market-leading quality and drive to innovate.

“Alongside our BMW business in Milton Keynes, the purchase of Carrs enhances our BMW portfolio and this is something we intend to focus on going forward.”