Jail warning for Stowmarket attack pair

Two men who attacked a man out with friends have been warned by a judge that if they offend again they will be jailed.

Aidan Chaplin, 20, and Levi Seaman, 18, became involved in a disturbance in Stowmarket early on April 2, 2016.

Ipswich Crown Court heard yesterday that at about 2am, Matthew Cope who was out with friends, was punched three or four times by Chaplin.

Hugh Vass, prosecuting, said Seaman then punched Mr Cope several times, causing him to fall.

The court heard a man, who has not been traced, then stamped on Mr Cope, fracturing an eye socket.

Chaplin, of Kipling Way, Stowmarket and Seaman, of Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket, had both pleaded guilty to affray at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing them, Judge Rupert Overbury warned he would have ‘no hesitation’ in jailing them if they appeared before him again.

Chaplin and Seaman were each given a 12 month community order and subject to a 7pm to 7am curfew at their homes every weekend for four months.

They were ordered to pay £250 compensation.