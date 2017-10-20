Jail for man who jumped from moving car as he fled police

A man who jumped from a moving car as he fled from police has been jailed.

Dean Mianty, 22, was detained in Kentford on July 23 after being chased by police officers called to reports of a car on fire on the A14.

Christopher Kerr, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court that when officers arrived on the scene at Barrow they found a burned out Peugeot car and in another car parked a short distance away was Mianty.

When asked to switch off the engine of his car, Mianty had driven off with police in pursuit, reaching speeds of 85mph on the A14 and 65mph as he passed through Kentford.

The court heard that Mianty, of Crescent Way, Croydon, swerved from side to side before jumping from the vehicle while it was still moving.

On Thursday, Mianty, who pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving, was jailed for 10 months by Judge David Goodin.