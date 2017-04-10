Jaeger going into administration

Up market fashion store chain Jaeger has gone into administration putting 700 high street jobs across the UK.

The 133-year-old company, which has 63 concessions and 46 stores including one in St John’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, filed notice of intending to appoint administrators on April 5 and is understood to have informed employees the following day.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group is said to have shown an interest in the company but Jaeger’s directors are thought to have appointed administrators after being unable to find a suitable buyer.

The company’s headquarters is in London and it has a distribution centre in King’s Lynn.

The Bury Free press has asked Jaeger for a statement.