Jackpot winners get stuck in for hospice

Lottery winners who could live a life of leisure instead gave up their time to help a Bury St Edmunds-based charity on Thursday.

Sanding and staining garden furniture, turning over flowerbeds and painting windows were on the agenda for the six National Lottery winners who volunteered at St Nicholas Hospice Care, in Hardwick Lane.

Martin Cribb, leader of The Milburn Centre work syndicate, which won the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker £1 million prize in July 2016, said: “Celebrating a £1 million win with our fellow syndicate members last year was very special. It’s nice to be together a year later marking that occasion by giving a little something back.

“Helping St Nicholas Hospice Care is particularly poignant for me because my father was looked after so wonderfully by a local hospice when he was ill. I like to think dad would have been very proud of our efforts today.”

Joining members of the syndicate were mother and daughter Jean Swatman and Kerry Utting, from Lowestoft. Jean won £2 million in 2013.

Georgina Bissell, acting director of fund-raising and marketing, said: “For many, the hospice’s garden offers a place of sanctuary.

“The help of local lottery winners has enabled us to improve that space no end and free up some of our volunteers to focus on other areas that need their support.”