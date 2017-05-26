It’s flowers, fun and Formula 1 for Bury’s 20th Whitsun Fayre

Bury St Edmund’s Whitsun Fayre is celebrating its 20th year with flowers, fun and Formula 1.

The annual Our Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre is a free event which started as a flower and plant market and though it now offers a range of attractions this year’s focus will return to the garden.

Katie Rushworth from ITV’s Love Your Garden and Joe Swift from BBC 2’s Gardeners World will be talking about their work and answering gardening questions in a new stage area outside Moyses Hall Museum.

Meanwhile the motorsports show returns to Angel Hill with the chance to test your racing skills in a Formula 1 simulator.

Around the rest of the town centre attractions include a carousel, helter skelter and giant games at the arc, animals at the mini-farm on Abbeygate Street and the popular urban beach in The Traverse,

A new attraction is Sense-o-matic, a Victorian inspired contraption that will test all your senses in Langton Place.

Ourburystedmunds Chief Executive Mark Cordell said: “This is our biggest and best Whitsun Fayre yet with so much to enjoy.

“I’m also very pleased that so many other elements of this event that have been introduced since the Business Improvement District (BID) took it over will be here again.

“I’m sure those who first launched the event would be proud to think that their creation has grown into this very popular attraction 20 years on.”

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. For more information visit www.ourburystedmunds.com/whitsunfayre