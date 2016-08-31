It’s a dog’s life at Thurston open weekend

A fun dog show was one of the new attractions at the latest Field of Dreams open weekend at Thurston.

There were 12 fun classes for dog lovers on the Sunday, while there were a host of other activities to keep everyone amused over the two days.

Field of Dreams is a farm run by charity The Crack On Foundation to give educational and work opportunities to people.

Ray Stevenson, one of the trustees, said: “Saturday was quiet, but the dog show on the Sunday was well-supported with it being our first one.”

The next open weekend takes place over the weekend of September 17.

n Pictured above at the fun dog show are Poppy Brew-Butler, eight, with her dog Bonny, three.