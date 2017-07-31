Investigation into serious collision in Lakenheath

Have your say

Emergency services were called to a serious road traffic collision in Lakenheath last night.

Police were called on Sunday, July 30 at 10.06pm, following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike, in Eriswell Road.

The road was closed in both directions, at the junction with The Street at Holywell Row, and at the junction with the B1112, The Street, Lakenheath.

An investigation was launched by the serious collision investigation team.