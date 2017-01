An inquest has been formally opened into the death of a 79-year-old motorist in a collision at Elveden.

Julia Leeson, of Impson Way, Mundford, had been driving one of two vehicles involved in the accident on the B1106 Brandon Road on December 9 last year.

Today (Monday) at Ipswich, Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone opened an inquest and then adjourned the hearing to allow further enquiries to be completed.