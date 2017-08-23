Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist

An inquest has been opened into the death of a motorcyclist in a collision at Lakenheath.

Malcolm Lawless, 58, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital following the accident on July 30 but died the next day from his injuries.

The inquest today (Wednesday) at Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Lawless, of The Street, Eriswell, had been involved in a two vehicle collision in Eriswell Road, Lakenheath.

Suffolk Coroner Dr Peter Dean said the cause of death had been recorded as multiple head and chest injuries resulting from a road traffic collision.

Dr Dean adjourned the inquest until December to allow enquiries to be completed.