Inquest opens into death of man found in Needham Lakes

An inquest opened today into the death of a man whose body was found in Needham Lakes.
Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard a dog walker spotted Kenneth Mallett, 79, in the water on September 27.
Mr Mallett, of Marshmoor Park, Great Bricett, was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic
Assistant Suffolk Coroner, Dr Daniel Sharpstone, told the hearing his death had been recorded as drowning. The inquest was adjourned to allow the completion of enquiries.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bury Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.