Inquest opens into death of man found in Needham Lakes

An inquest opened today into the death of a man whose body was found in Needham Lakes.

Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich heard a dog walker spotted Kenneth Mallett, 79, in the water on September 27.

Mr Mallett, of Marshmoor Park, Great Bricett, was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic

Assistant Suffolk Coroner, Dr Daniel Sharpstone, told the hearing his death had been recorded as drowning. The inquest was adjourned to allow the completion of enquiries.