Inquest hears Bury St Edmunds alcoholic may have stopped drinking too quickly

An alcoholic may have died because he stopped drinking too suddenly, an inquest has heard.

The body of Clive Pask, 70, was discovered at his home in Boby Road, Bury St Edmunds on February 28.

Today an inquest at Suffolk Coroners Court, in Ipswich, was told that despite having a history of binge drinking, virtually no alcohol was found in Mr Pask’s blood following his death.

Mr Pask, a retired electrician, died as a result of ketoacidosis which is a known side effect of coming off alcohol too quickly, especially if someone, as Mr Pask did, had diabetes, said Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley.

The inquest heard that Mr Pask was found on his lounge floor by friend David Arnold who had known Mr Pask for 10 years and kept an eye on him.

Emergency services were called and a paramedic declared Mr Pask dead.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry to the house, trauma or self-harm.

In a statement, a cognitive behaviour therapist, who was consulted by Mr Pask, said he told her he had used alcohol to help cope with problems in his past, including the break down of his marriage and loss of his job.

Mr Arnold, who met Mr Pask while attending car boot sales, said his friend did not eat properly and had been known to engage in binge drinking for three weeks or more.

A post-mortem examination showed that Mr Pask died as a result of ketoacidosis and alcohol misuse.

Mr Parsley recorded a conclusion of alcohol-related death.