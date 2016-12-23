Innovative project at West Suffolk College shortlisted for award

A unique scheme for students at West Suffolk College which combines maths, art, religion and science has been shortlisted in the prestigious Times Educational Supplement (TES) FE Awards.

The scheme, known as the MARS Award, is in line for the TES Best Teaching and Learning Initiative prize.

It began when students at the college undertook an asssignment based on the Hindu god of Shiva, the pulse of the universe, and the CERN Hadron Collider.

Staff then developed a wider approach to study and creatively express maths, art, religion and science (MARS).

The MARS Award was launched in 2015 and this year’s overall winner was graphic design student Lauren Jones, who reinvented the periodic table into new design forms alongside studies into the creation of the universe.

Derek Johnson, director of the School of Art and Design, said they are ‘thrilled’ to be shortlisted. The TES awards are on February 24.