Initiative to offer prisoners a second chance is given £20,000

Prisoners and ex-offenders in Norfolk are being offered support to help turn their lives around.

Volunteer mentors from Community Chaplaincy Norfolk have been working in prisons, including Wayland and Norwich, since February to help those keen to make a fresh start by changing their attitudes and behaviour.

The initiative has been given more than £20,000 in funding for the next two years by Lorne Green , Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

The main aim of the scheme is to offer offenders the support and motivation they need to stop them reoffending once released from prison.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Rev Susan Carne on 07465 428456.