Ingham man died after cliff collapsed onto him, inquest told

An inquest has heard how a man died as a section of cliff collapsed onto him on a Suffolk beach.

Brendan Lavery, 58, was declared dead at the scene at Thorpeness by an air ambulance doctor who had been called with other emergency services to the tragedy on January 14.

On Monday, an inquest into the death of Mr Lavery, an electronic systems engineer, of Culford Road, Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds was formally opened by Assistant Suffolk Coroner Kevin McCarthy.

The hearing in Ipswich was told that Mr Lavery had been walking along Thorpeness beach when part of the cliff collapsed, trapping him underneath.

Later a post mortem examination showed that Mr Lavery died as a result of ‘massive multiple injuries’, said Mr McCarthy.

Describing Mr Lavery’s death as a ‘major tragedy’, Mr McCarthy adjourned the inquest until June to allow enquiries into the incident to be completed.