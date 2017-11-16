Infrastructure work on Suffolk Park on the eastern side of Bury St Edmunds gathers pace

Woirk has started on the infrastructure for the 114-acre Suffolk Park to the east of Bury St Edmunds.

Jackson Civils is carrying out the work for developer Jaynic which will create thousands of jobs for the the area.

Suffolk Park site off Rougham Tower Avenue, Bury St Edmunds Infrastructure construction workis in progress at the new business park. Picture Mark Westley

The site will provide 2 million sq ft of commercial space and already Treatt PLC has bought 10-acres for its new headquarters.

The business park also offers opportunities for logistics services with commercial units ranging from 50,000 to 750,000 sq ft of business, distribution and industrial units.

The site also includes 37-acres which have Enterprize Zone status.

The Jackson Civils contract includes earthworks and the creation of the main estate road from Lady Miriam Way to the Sybil Andrews Academy on Rougham Tower Avenue which opened on September 25.

Jackson will also install utilities on the site with foul and surface water drainage while a separate landscaping contract will be let shortly. The total cost of both is more than £3 million.

Simon Wilson, project director for Jaynic, said: “Our pro-active stance in constructing the infrastructure including superfast broadband means we can have buildings up and ready for occupiers by the third quarter of 2018.” The Jackson Civils contract is due to be completed in April.