Independents win by-elections in Bury and Brandon

Two West Suffolk by-elections were piggybacked onto last week’s county council elections.

In both cases Independents won, with David Nettleton elected to Bury St Edmunds Town Council’s Risbygate ward and Susan Smith elected to Brandon Town Council’s east ward.

Cllr Nettleton, who served as the council’s chairman from 2009-10, said he stood because he wanted his ward to have better representation and because he believes the council ‘has made good progress’ recently.

“Members seem to be more positive than when I was chairman – they’re trying to do things. I’m joining an organisation that’s looking ahead rather than backwards,” he said.

Of her win, Cllr Smith said: “I feel quite elated and, really, almost humbled that people have voted for me and supported me. I Just hope that I can make a but of a difference for the town.”

She is hopeful her experience of working in finance at district council level will be of use to the town council.