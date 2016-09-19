Incident involving injured deer in Bury multi-storey car park

Police officers were called to an incident involving an injured deer at Parkway multi-storey car park, in Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday night.

They were called at 7.01pm by a member of the public and the deer was between a Suzuki car, which was parked in a bay, and a wall.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said the deer was going to have to be destroyed by a vet due to its injuries.

The driver of the car was breathalysed by police and tested negative for alcohol with no action taken against them.

The spokeswoman added that there was a collision between the car and deer but it was not clear how the deer came to be in the car park.