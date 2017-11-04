IES Breckland receives a ‘good’ grade from inspectors

An inspection report said Alison Tilbrook had led improvements at IES Breckland, in Crown Street, with her ‘decisive and inspirational leadership’.

In 2014 the school was classed as ‘inadequate’ and put into special measures, but after four monitoring visits and an inspection in 2015 it was moved up to ‘requires improvement’.

Mrs Tilbrook said: “I am incredibly thrilled that the school has been recognised as the school that we knew it to be.

“The three-and-a-half year journey from special measures to good has been a result of the dedication of students, teachers and parents supported by International English Schools, Sabres Trust, governors and all in the community.”

Ofsted pointed out a better quality of teaching, a higher level of teaching practice and a rise in pupil attendance.

The inspectors visited 27 lessons as well as considering the 37 responses from a staff survey and 44 responses from a parents’ online questionnaire.

Kate Curtis, chairman of the governors and trust member, said they were extremely pleased and appreciated the hard work and dedication of the whole team at the school for their commitment and support.

Staff training, teachers developing speaking and listening skills and lessons that challenge pupils were also highlighted in the improvements made by the school in the report.

Inspectors did, however, spot some weaknesses in the quality of teaching, especially in computing and physical education, which they said were already being addressed to get them up to the required standard.

Also, some parents felt they were still not informed about school matters and their child’s progress, despite new systems being put in place.

The principal said she took all of the report’s findings on board and wants to see further improvement of the school to carry on in the future.

She said: “Together we want the school’s continued trajectory to outstanding.

“It is a real privilege to be the principal of this amazing school.”