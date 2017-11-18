ICT company Chess rebrands Great Barton firm Foursys to cement their complementary roles

A Bury based IT security company has been rebranded following its acquisition by telecoms and ICT provider Chess.

The Great Barton company, formerly known as Foursys is now rebranded at Chess CyberSecurity.

The firm which employs 50 people was named Sophos Partner of the Year in 2015.

It was acquired by Chess in April and its expertise in security adds a further dimension to the Chess portfolio of product supply and installation, storage, hosted and cloud solutions, managed services, networking infrastructure, unified communications and systems management.

Chess Chief Executive, David Pollock, said: “Cyber security is of the upmost importance for any modern business.

“Our Cyber team in Bury St Edmunds shares our passion for delivering technological advantage and this acquisition enhances our security offering to our customers.”

“Together with their expertise we have the talent and technology needed to deliver truly integrated solutions across enterprise, mobile and cloud environments.”

Chess CyberSecurity managing director, James Miller, said: “With the rebranding of Foursys to Chess CyberSecurity our focus remains on providing the best IT and managed security to our customers as it has done for over 20 years.

“Now there is an exciting new opportunity for customers of Chess to take advantage of this level of expertise and for traditional Foursys customers to look at other ICT and telecoms offerings from the wider group.”