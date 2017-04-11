Ickworth transformed into battlefield for thrilling Waterloo re-enactment

The thunder of cannons and crackle of gunfire swept across a country estate in a thrilling re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo.

The grounds of Ickworth House were transformed into a battlefield for the action packed scenes which helped attract more than 5,000 visitors over the weekend.

The 95th Rifles Battle of Waterloo

The 95th Rifles Battle of Waterloo event is a hallmark of Ickworth’s calendar and returned for its 15 year with displays and the chance to explore an authentic camp.

It involved re-enactors from the Napoleonic Association.

The event is relevant to the estate as the fourth Earl of Bristol (The Earl-Bishop) collected art and sculptures in Italy which were captured by Napoleon’s troops.

He spent the rest of his life trying to recover the items.

There was further fun for all the family as 250 children enjoyed Cadbury egg hunts around the Italian and magnolia gardens as well as the Stumpery.

There were also craft activities in the gallery.

Abbi Lang, senior visitor experience and marketing officer at Ickworth, said: “The weekend was amazing. The sound of cannon fire over Ickworth is pretty special and the battle is a sight to see.

“We were able to offer visitors something new as we have never done the egg hunts on those days before.”

For more information about events at Ickworth, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ickworth

For more pictures see Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.